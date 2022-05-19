Diamondbacks place C Jose Herrera on injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed catcher Jose Herrera on the injured list without a designation, indicating a potential COVID-19 issue with the team. The move with Herrera comes one day after left-hander Kyle Nelson and outfielder Cooper Hummel were placed on the IL without any injury designation. The team announced the same move for infielder Nick Ahmed on Monday. With Herrera on the IL, catcher Grayson Greiner was promoted from Triple-A Reno before Arizona’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs.