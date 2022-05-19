Deadly Fresno police shooting under investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno police have killed an armed man they say charged at officers. Police say it happened around noon Thursday after members of the man’s family called 911 to say he was at their home in violation of a restraining order. Police say officers found the 27-year-old man in the backyard and he had a gun in his waistband. They retreated and surrounded the home but police say at some point the man charged and an officer shot him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting.