AP National Sports
Darvish leads Padres past Phillies 2-0 with 7 sharp innings

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out five and walked none over seven shutout innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres took two of three from the Phillies and moved 10 games over .500. Robinson Cano lined an RBI single and Ha-Seong Kim added a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. Phillies starter Kyle Gibson took the loss. Every Padres starter had a hit. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper missed a fourth straight game from the lingering effects of platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow. The Phillies hope Harper can return Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Associated Press

