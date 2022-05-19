Court tosses $300,000 hospital bill for promised $1,300 tab

The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a woman who expected to pay about $1,300 for back surgery but was charged more than $300,000 by a suburban Denver hospital. This week’s ruling follows efforts by many U.S. states and the federal government to require transparency in hospital pricing and eliminate so-called “surprise billing.” The Denver Post reports that Lisa French, who underwent two surgeries in 2014, expected to pay roughly $1,300 but was charged more than $300,000. The Colorado justices ruled Monday that a contract French signed before her surgeries doesn’t compel her to pay the extra charges, which stemmed from a then-secret list of prices for hospital services.