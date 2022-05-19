Court considers whether US can seize a Russian yacht in Fiji

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — On May 5, five U.S. federal agents boarded the massive Russian-owned superyacht Amadea that was berthed in Lautoka harbor in Fiji. The ship’s captain wrote in a frantic WhatsApp message to lawyer Feizal Haniff, who represents the company that legally owns the yacht that “They want to take 20 crew and sail east!” The case highlights the thorny legal ground the U.S. is finding itself on as it tries to seize assets of Russian oligarchs around the world. Those intentions are welcomed by many governments and citizens who oppose the war in Ukraine, but some actions are raising questions about how far U.S. jurisdiction extends.