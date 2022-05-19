Celtics roll past Heat 127-102, tie Eastern finals at 1-1

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each scored 24 and the Boston Celtics dominated the first half to roll past the Miami Heat 127-102 and tie the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece. Smart was a rebound shy of a triple-double, after adding 12 assists and nine rebounds. Boston used a 17-0 run in the first quarter to take control. Jimmy Butler had 29 points in 32 minutes for Miami. The Heat fell to 7-1 at home in these playoffs. The Celtics made 20 shots from 3-point range to Miami’s 10. Game 3 is Saturday in Boston.