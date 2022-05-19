Canada bans China’s Huawei Technologies from 5G networks

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canada says wireless carriers in Canada won’t be allowed to install Huawei equipment in their high-speed 5G networks. In announcing the decision Thursday joined the U.S. and other allies that previously banned the giant Chinese technology company. The U.S. government has been lobbying allies for years to exclude Huawei from new ultra-fast 5G mobile networks over worries that China’s Communist rulers could compel the company to help with cyberespionage. The U.S. has warned that it will reconsider intelligence sharing with any countries that use Huawei gear. The company has repeatedly denied the allegations.