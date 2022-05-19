Biden to highlight U.S. chip production — in South Korea

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden will open his trip to Asia with a focus on the U.S. tech sector. He will tour a Samsung computer chip plant that could serve as model for a $17 billion semiconductor factory that the Korean electronics company is building outside Austin, Texas. The trip is also a nod to one of Biden’s key domestic priorities: increasing the supply of computer chips. A semiconductor shortage last year hurt the availability of autos, kitchen appliances and other goods. This supply crunch caused higher inflation that has crippled Biden’s public approval and caused his administration to focus on increasing domestic manufacturing.