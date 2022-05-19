Announcement expected to confirm $7B auto plant in Georgia

By RUSS BYNUM, JEFF AMY and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is heading to an industrial site outside Savannah to make what his office calls a “special economic development announcement.” Sources in Washington and Georgia have told The Associated Press the project is a $7 billion plant where Hyundai Motor Group will manufacture electric vehicles. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. The announcement scheduled for Friday afternoon in Bryan County west of Savannah comes days before Kemp faces a contested Republican primary election next week. It also coincides with President Joe Biden’s visit to South Korea, where Hyundai is based. The project sits on 2,200 acres purchased last year by the state of Georgia and local government partners.