Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man charged in an on-stage attack of comedian Dave Chappelle has now also been charged with the attempted murder of a roommate months earlier. Isaiah Lee pleaded not guilty in the December stabbing at a Los Angeles transitional living facility. Prosecutors say the publicity that followed the Chappelle incident helped lead to the 23-year-old Lee’s identification and arrest in the previous attack. Lee was arrested May 3 after allegedly rushing the stage and tackling Chappelle during his stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl. Lee pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor counts stemming from that attack.