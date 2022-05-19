Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 4:55 pm

Abortion opponent charged with stalking San Francisco doctor

KEYT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has charged a 37-year-old abortion opponent with felony stalking and misdemeanor trespassing after he allegedly targeted a physician at home and barged into their office at a women’s clinic. Aaron Jonathan Hurley pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that also included misdemeanor obstructing freedom of access to a clinic and vandalism. District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office said the Los Angeles resident is affiliated with the group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising. Hurley and three women allegedly barged into the women’s clinic, filming and chanting the doctor’s name.

AP California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content