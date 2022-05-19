3 Murray St softball players hurt in bus crash in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama state troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured three players on the bus carrying the Murray State softball team to the NCAA Tournament regional in Tuscaloosa. Athletic director Kevin Saal said the three players had injuries that weren’t life threatening and were taken to a hospital as a precaution. Murray State conducted a virtual meeting with the players’ families on Thursday. Police say the accident occurred Wednesday afternoon between a commercial vehicle and the Racers’ chartered team bus carrying 26 passengers. Murray State is scheduled to begin tournament play on Friday against Stanford.