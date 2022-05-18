Winds, dryness raise fire concerns in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gusty winds, low humidity and drying vegetation will bring fire danger to a large swath of the Northern California interior this week. The National Weather Service says a fire weather watch will be in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening. Forecasters say gusty north and east winds will be caused by a weather system passing to the east. The strongest winds are expected over the west side of the Sacramento Valley and the coastal range foothills. California has already experienced damaging wildfires this year, including a blaze that destroyed 20 homes in Laguna Niguel last week.