Santa Barbara firefighters quickly douse small brush fire on Highway 101 shoulder

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a small brush fire on the shoulder of Highway 101 under the State Street overpass on Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The fire was first reported on Highway 101 and La Cumbre Road just before 11 a.m., and arriving crews saw smoke coming from underneath the State Street overpass, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told News Channel 3-12.

The fire only grew to about 20-feet by 20-feet on the southbound shoulder of the highway, and crews were able to control the flames within minutes, Mercado said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.