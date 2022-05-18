Roommate: Church shooting suspect voiced criticism of Taiwan

By AMY TAXIN and STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The roommate of the man accused of opening fire on a California church congregation of mostly elderly Taiwanese parishioners says the man recently spoke to him about his contempt for Taiwan. Jordin Davis of Las Vegas says the suspect, David Wenwei Chou, told him less than two weeks ago that he felt the Taiwanese government was corrupt, and he disliked how people on the island were sympathetic to the leadership. Chou is charged with murder and attempted murder in Sunday’s attack at a Taiwanese church in Orange County. He didn’t enter a plea Tuesday and his arraignment was continued to June. Authorities allege Chou was driven by political hatred against Taiwan.