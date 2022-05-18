Occidental’s Shwayder, SFSU’s Jackson receive CalHOPE award

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Shwayder and Breyon Jackson’s battles to overcome adversity throughout their college careers and the examples they set for others are being recognized. Shwayder is a lacrosse player at Occidental College in Los Angeles and Jackson is a basketball player at San Francisco State. They are the recipients of the first CalHOPE Courage Awards. The award recognizes student-athletes at California colleges and universities who have overcome the stress, anxiety and mental trauma associated with personal hardships, injury or life circumstances.