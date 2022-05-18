NY agency files discrimination complaint against Amazon

By HALELUYA HADERO

Associated Press

A state agency in New York has filed an administrative complaint against Amazon, alleging the e-commerce giant discriminated against pregnant and disabled workers by denying them “reasonable accommodations” and forcing them to take unpaid leave. Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Wednesday. Her office said Amazon employs in-house consultants who evaluate accommodation requests. The complaint alleges the retailer’s policy allows onsite managers to override the consultant’s recommendations, leading to denials in the worker requests. State law requires all employers to provide reasonable accommodation for pregnant and disabled workers. Seattle-based Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.