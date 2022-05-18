Monteiro rallies Earthquakes to 3-2 victory over Timbers

SAN JOSE

Jamiro Monteiro scored two goals, including the match-winner in the 80th minute, to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers. Portland took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute on a goal by Cristhian Paredes. San Jose (3-5-4) pulled even on a diving header by Jackson Yueill in the 31st minute and took a 2-1 lead into halftime when Monteiro found the net in the 44th. Bill Tuiloma scored the equalizer for Portland (3-4-6) in the 56th.