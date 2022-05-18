Moms seeking formula tire of those who say, just breastfeed

By REBECCA BOONE, LINDSEY TANNER and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

Some U.S. moms looking for baby formula that is in short supply are dealing with another layer of stress – people asking why they don’t just breastfeed. Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of life by major medical entities like the World Health Organization. But it doesn’t work for everyone. Health issues, work schedules and life stress can all make breastfeeding difficult or impossible. Even bigger barriers exist for women working low-paying job, where there may not be time allowed to pump, and underserved areas with little support.