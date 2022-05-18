LEADING OFF: Ohtani on mound, Scherzer faces hometown team

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitches at Texas again a month after allowing six runs over 3 2/3 innings in a 10-5 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Ohtani has been stellar on the mound since that second consecutive loss to open the season — after he lost just twice in 23 starts last year. He is 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 32 strikeouts in four starts covering 24 innings since that visit to his AL West rival. Elsewhere, Mets ace Max Scherzer faces his hometown Cardinals, Blake Snell makes his season debut, and the Braves and Brewers wrap up their playoff rematch with Max Fried and Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes on the mound.