Justin Turner 3-run HR, Dodgers top D-backs for 4-game sweep

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner hit a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 to complete a four-game sweep. The Dodgers won their fifth straight overall, finishing off a homestand that included eight games in seven days and four within 42 hours. Arizona has lost five in a row. Walker Buehler improved to 5-1 after getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.