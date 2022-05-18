Jimmy Butler, Heat seeking to take a 2-0 lead over Celtics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Things have been working out just fine so far in this postseason for Jimmy Butler and the top-seeded Miami Heat. They’ll look to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals when they play host to the second-seeded Boston Celtics on Thursday night. It won’t be easy to win two straight. The Celtics are 3-0 after losses in these playoffs. They’ve won those bounceback games by an average of 14.7 points and got two of those victories on the road.