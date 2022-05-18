Gunman targets Taiwanese faith with long pro-democracy link

By DEEPA BHARATH

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials in California’s Orange County are still trying to determine why a gunman opened fire in a Taiwanese Presbyterian church in Laguna Woods. They say 68-year-old David Chou, who has links to both Taiwan and China, was motivated by political hatred against Taiwan. The church he chose belongs to a denomination that is renowned and revered in the Taiwanese American community. The Presbyterian Church of Taiwan is the country’s largest and oldest Protestant denomination. They have been known to promote democracy and self-determination for Taiwan. They have also been credited with romanizing the Taiwanese alphabet. Most Taiwanese Christians in the U.S. are Presbyterians.