Germany OKs more COVID-19 vaccine spending for this fall

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says the government plans to spend another 830 million euros ($872 million) to buy new coronavirus vaccines that will allow the country to deal with a series of possible variants this fall. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said Wednesday that the country “must be prepared for all eventualities” and wants to be able to offer a fourth shot to all those who need or what it. But he left open whether a second booster will be recommended for everyone, saying that that will depend on what variant comes later this year.

The Associated Press

