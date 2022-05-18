Europe’s push to cut Russian gas faces a race against winter

By The Associated Press

Europeans are basking in the warmth of spring, but their governments are in a race against winter. Europe is trying to cut use of Russian natural gas because of the war in Ukraine but still find enough fuel to keep the lights on and homes warm before it gets cold again. It’s a big job because there’s little or no spare gas available in a tight global market. Europe has signed gas deals abroad, but they offer long-term help rather than a boost for this winter. Any supply that a country manages to get comes at the expense of someone else, and the competition further raises already high prices.