Dustin Johnson looking to get back on track at PGA

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jordan Spieth is going for the final leg of the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. Dustin Johnson would take any trophy at this point. Johnson has gone 15 months since his last win. A year ago he was No. 1 in the world. Now he’s at No. 12. That’s his lowest world ranking in more than seven years. They are just part of the storylines as the PGA Championship is set to begin at Southern Hills. With so much chatter about the absence of Phil Mickelson and the prospects of Tiger Woods, the second major of the year unfolds beginning Thursday.