Defending champion Ruud wins, 3 seeds go out at Geneva Open

GENEVA (AP) — Defending champion Casper Ruud eased into the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open, while three seeded players went out in the second round. The second-seeded Ruud won 6-3, 6-1 against Benoit Paire to confirm his status as the favorite to retain his title. Second-ranked Daniil Medvedev was beaten Tuesday by Richard Gasquet. Second-seeded Denis Shapovalov also went out, losing in three sets against Ilya Ivashka. Fourth-seeded American Reilly Opelka did advance, beating Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 6-3, 7-5.