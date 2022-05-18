Curry’s 21 points, 12 boards lead Warriors in Game 1, 112-87

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, Golden State’s defense held Luka Doncic in check, and the Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-87 for a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Doncic scored 20 points but shot just 6 for 18 and 3 of 10 from deep. He made back-to-back 3-pointers late in the first half to get his team within 54-45 at the break, but Curry and Klay Thompson helped the Warriors pull away in the second half. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Friday night at Chase Center,