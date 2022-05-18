Chargers sign defensive lineman Morgan Fox

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox. Fox will be entering his seventh year in the league. He spent his first five seasons with the Rams before going to the Carolina Panthers last year. Fox’s most productive season was in 2020, when Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Rams’ defensive coordinator. Fox had a career-high six sacks and nine quarterback hits. He has 103 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and four recoveries during his career.