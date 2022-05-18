Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 9:03 pm

Battle for Mariupol draws toward close after surrender

KEYT

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN
Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The battle that turned Mariupol into a worldwide symbol of defiance and suffering drew toward a close as Russia said nearly 1,000 last-ditch Ukrainian fighters who held out inside a pulverized steel plant had surrendered. Meanwhile, the first captured Russian soldier to be put on trial by Ukraine on war-crimes charges pleaded guilty to killing a civilian and could get life in prison. Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO, abandoning generations of neutrality for fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop with Ukraine.

AP National Business
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content