Baron Cohen drops lawsuit over cannabis dispensary billboard

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has dropped his lawsuit against a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary that used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission. A document filed in Boston federal court on Tuesday said the two sides have agreed to dismiss the case brought last year by the “Borat” star. The billboard for Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics Inc. showed Baron Cohen posing as Borat with two thumbs up and the Borat catchphrase “It’s nice!” The legal filing did not mention any settlement in the case. Emails seeking comment were sent Wednesday to lawyers for Baron Cohen and Solar Therapeutics.