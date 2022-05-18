Austin FC tops LAFC 2-1; Vela reaches milestone with a PK

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ruben Gabrielsen and Diego Fagúndez scored, propelling Austin FC to a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC Wednesday night. The victory came despite LAFC’s Carlos Vela becoming the third-fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 combined goals and assists. Vela scored on a penalty kick in the 86th minute, giving him 62 goals and 38 assists in 98 regular-season matches. Sebastian Giovinco (95 games) and Robbie Keane (96 games) reached the mark faster than Vela. The win is Austin’s first in four meetings with LAFC and moved the teams into a tie atop with the Western Conference with 23 points.