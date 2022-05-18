World shares sink after inflation driven retreat on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Shares have declined in Europe and Asia after a broad retreat on Wall Street driven by worries over the impact of persistent high inflation on corporate profits and consumer spending. U.S. futures were lower, while oil prices advanced. Japan reported its imports surged in April on higher energy costs and a weaker yen. The sell-off on Wall Street followed the release of dismal results from retailer Target that added to fears inflation is battering U.S. companies. Target lost a quarter of its value, dragging other retailers lower, after saying its profit fell by half in the latest quarter as costs for freight and transportation spiked.