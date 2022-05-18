Skip to Content
Albania declares holiday for Europa Conference League final

By LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian government has declared a public holiday in Tirana for next Wednesday when the capital city hosts the Europa Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord. There will be a pedestrian-only zone with up to 100,000 Italian and Dutch soccer fans expected even though each side has been allocated only 4,000 tickets for the inaugural final of the third-tier European club competition. Capacity at the National Arena is about 20,000. Interior Minister Bledi Cuci says “we are undertaking all the measures to make the day festive for everyone.”

