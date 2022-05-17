Skip to Content
White Sox and Royals split doubleheader

By DAVID SMALE
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer outdueled Davis Martin as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader. The White Sox won the first game 3-0. Singer (1-0) had his best outing since last September 5, when he threw seven shutout innings against the White Sox. He struck out a career high nine batters and didn’t walk anyone. He allowed just four hits in seven innings. Josh Staumont earned his third save in five chances. Davis Martin (0-1) made his debut and was equally impressive. He allowed just one run on five hits in five innings, walking one and striking out seven.

