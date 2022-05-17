Washington man sentenced to 16 years in beating death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge ordered a King County man to serve 16 years in prison after he was convicted of beating and bludgeoning to death a Northern California woman who traveled to the Seattle area and was engaged in an intimate relationship with the married suspect. Alejandro J. Aguilera Rojas of Renton was sentenced Monday to 200 months in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 slaying of the 21-year-old woman. Her body was found on Valentine’s Day in the Olympic National Forest. He pleaded guilty to the murder charge last December.