USA Today’s Epstein wins award as emerging NFL writer

By The Associated Press

Jori Epstein, who covers the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL for USA Today, has been selected as the 2022 Terez A. Paylor Emerging Writer Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America.Epstein, the second Paylor Award winner, has covered the league and the Cowboys for USA Today since 2018. Epstein was also a finalist for last year’s inaugural award won by Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. The Paylor Award recognizes a rising talent in pro football writing who exemplifies the qualities of Paylor, the former Yahoo! Sports and Kansas City Star football writer who passed away in February 2021 at the age of 37.