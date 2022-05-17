Tom Brady featured in upcoming Netflix ‘Greatest’ roast

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Tom Brady will be on the hot seat – this time during a Netflix roast. Netflix announced the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be featured first in a series of upcoming specials called “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT.” Brady is the executive producer of the series, with his roast set to tape in 2023. After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win after the 2020 season. He announced his retirement in January, but in March reversed course, saying he’ll return as Tampa Bay’s quarterback for another season.