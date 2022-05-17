Tiger Woods says he’s all about majors, a Mickelson rebuke

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tiger Woods says he cares about majors and legacies. He made that point at the PGA Championship while delivering a sharp rebuke of Phil Mickelson. Mickelson is not defending his PGA title at Southern Hills. He hasn’t played competitively in three months since his explosive comments exposed his support of a Saudi-funded rival golf league. Woods says he supports the PGA Tour and that Mickelson has a different view on how golf should be run. They were unusually blunt words from Woods. Amid chatter about Mickelson and the Saudi league, Woods says he is stronger than when he returned at the Masters following a car crash more than a year earlier.