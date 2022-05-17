Spanish govt proposes wider abortion rights, menstrual leave

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government has approved a draft bill that widens abortion rights for teenagers and may make Spain the first country in Europe entitling workers to paid menstrual leave. The measures are part of a package of proposals that will be sent to the Spanish parliament for debate. The package includes an extension of abortion rights, scrapping the requirement for 16- and 17-year-olds to obtain parental consent before terminating a pregnancy. The government also proposes giving workers who are experiencing period pain as much time off as they need, with the state social security system — not employers — paying for sick leave.