Search ends for woman who fell from cruise ship in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 40-year-old woman who fell overboard off a cruise ship in southeast Alaska. Coast Guard Petty Officer Ali Blackburn says the effort ended Tuesday after searching for the woman for about nine hours. The search was conducted by boat and a helicopter in the waters near Eldred Rock in Lynn Canal, which is about 20 miles west of the state capital, Juneau. The captain of the cruise ship Celebrity Solstice reported the missing woman at 3 a.m. Tuesday. The woman’s name has not been released.