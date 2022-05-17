Seager triggers wild 8th as Rangers rally past Angels 10-5

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager triggered a seven-run eighth inning with a bloop double long after a first-inning homer in Reid Detmers’ first start since throwing a no-hitter, and the Texas Rangers rallied to beat the the Los Angeles Angels 10-5. Mike Trout put the Angels ahead 4-3 with a leadoff homer in the seventh before a wild eighth that started with Seager and Adolis García both beating the shift. Nathaniel Lowe had a go-ahead single, and Eli White circled the bases when his sharp single eluded left fielder Brandon Marsh’s glove and rolled to the wall. Three runs scored for a 10-4 lead.