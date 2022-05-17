Roommate: No warning signs before deadly church attack

By AMY TAXIN and STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors are calling the man charged in a deadly California church shooting a crafty monster but his Las Vegas roommate says he seemed to be kind and generous — if it wasn’t all just an act. David Chou is charged with murder and attempted murder in Sunday’s attack at a Taiwanese church in Orange County. He didn’t enter a plea Tuesday and his arraignment was continued to June. Authorities say Chou, driven by political hatred against Taiwan, apparently chose the church at random. His roommate says Chou would share his food, didn’t discuss politics and proclaimed himself a Christian.