Rich Strike skipping Preakness reignites Triple Crown debate

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike’s absence from the Preakness has reignited the debate over whether the spacing of the three Triple Crown races should be changed. The current schedule of two weeks from the Derby to Preakness and then three weeks to the Belmont has been in place since 1969, except for 2020 when the pandemic disrupted the order. Proponents of change argue it’s better for horses to get more rest and that the Preakness would become a better race. Those in favor of the status quo point to the sport’s tradition and say it should be difficult to win the Triple Crown.