Pismo Beach to discuss enacting tougher water usage restrictions

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- The Pismo Beach City Council will discuss on Tuesday night imposing stricter water usage rules in response to the state's worsening drought.

Council members will consider declaring a "Critical Water Supply" condition, which could lead to the city to enact a number of water rationing requirements.

Some of the restrictions could include reducing the hours that outdoor irrigation would be allowed, prohibiting water usage for outdoor cleaning, as well as directing restaurants to serve water only upon the request of a customer.

In addition, the council will also discuss the possibility of implementing an ordinance that would prohibit new turf installations.