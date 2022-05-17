Skip to Content
O’s Harvey suspended 60 games by MLB for drug distribution

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse. The former New York Mets star admitted in February during a trial in federal court to using cocaine in New York and California. A 33-year-old right-hander, Harvey agreed last month to a minor league contract with the Orioles that would have a $1 million salary if he is added to the 40-man roster. He has been working out at Baltimore’s extended spring training facility and has not pitched in any games.

