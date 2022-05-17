New rugby laws pour cold water on Erasmus tactics

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Rugby is trialing new laws banning certain officials from acting as on-field water carriers in a move viewed as a direct response to the contentious tactics of South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. World Rugby announced a global trial of the new laws would begin on July 1. They explicitly ban teams’ directors of rugby and head coaches from being water carriers and limit when and how many non-playing personnel can be on the field. Erasmus acted as a water carrier during the series against the British and Irish Lions last year. It sparked complaints he was using it as a guise to pass on coaching tips.