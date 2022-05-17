More turbulence in English cricket’s leadership as CEO quits

LONDON (AP) — A turbulent period for English cricket has seen another high-profile departure among its leadership with chief executive Tom Harrison announcing he is stepping down. The men’s test captain, head coach, director of cricket and now the CEO of the England and Wales Cricket Board have all left their roles since the turn of the year. Harrison has faced some of the blame for that having prioritized the game’s shorter formats in search of greater revenue streams during his seven years as chief executive. That included being a key driver behind the introduction of the Hundred. Harrison had to navigate English cricket through a pandemic that created unprecedented financial challenges and then a racism scandal.