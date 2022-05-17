McIlroy chasing elusive 5th major title at PGA 8 years later

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy was 25 years old when he hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy over his head and looked primed for a run at the PGA record books. He’d just won the 2014 PGA Championship for his fourth major title and it was open question of how many more were in the Northern Irishman’s future. Eight years later he’s still looking for that surprisingly elusive fifth major victory at this week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills. He comes to the PGA with some momentum after finishing second at the Masters.