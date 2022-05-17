McBride scores 24, makes late layup; Lynx beat Sparks 87-84

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 24 points in her season debut for Minnesota while Sylvia Fowles and Moriah Jefferson each added 20 points to help the Lynx win their first game of the season with a 87-84 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. McBride made 4 of 7 from 3-point range, Jefferson finished with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals and Fowles added 12 rebounds and two blocks. Jessica Shepard finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. McBride was fouled as she made a reverse layup and converted the three-point play to cap the scoring with 2.1 seconds left. Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (2-3) with 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds.